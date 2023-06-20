RRB NTPC Result Out: रेलवे भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, इन लोगों को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी!
RRB NTPC Result Out: रेलवे भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, इन लोगों को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी!

RRB NTPC Result 2023: रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए कैंडिडेट्स सबसे पहले यहां दिए गए आधिकारिक लिंक पर जाएं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

RRB NTPC Result Out: रेलवे भर्ती का रिजल्ट जारी, इन लोगों को मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी!

RRB NTPC Level 6 5 3 2 Result: रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड ने NTPC (CEN 1/2019) के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करना शुरू कर दिया है. उम्मीदवार अपने संबंधित आरआरबी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों पर जा सकते हैं और सेलेक्शन स्टेटस चेक कर सकते हैं. आरआरबी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइटों के लिए डायरेक्ट लिंक नीचे दिया गया है.

