Study With Job: जॉब के साथ करनी है स्टडी; ये रहे स्मार्ट तरीके, अब आसानी से मैनेज कर सकेंगे टाइम
Study With Job: जॉब के साथ करनी है स्टडी; ये रहे स्मार्ट तरीके, अब आसानी से मैनेज कर सकेंगे टाइम

How To Manage Time: अगर आप जॉब कर रहे हैं और नौकरी के साथ किसी कॉम्पीटिशिन एग्जाम के लिए तैयारी करना चाहते हैं तो हम आपको यहां कुछ बेहतरीन टिप्स बता रहे हैं. इनसे आप पढ़ाई के लिए वक्त निकाल सकेंगे.

Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Smart Study Tips With Jobs: आजकल बहुत से युवा जॉब के साथ-साथ भी पढ़ाई करते हैं. वे लोग या तो किसी प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं या फिर डिस्टेंस लर्निंग के जरिए आगे की पढ़ाई पूरी करना चाहते है. हालांकि, जॉब के साथ पढ़ाई मैनेज करना आसान नहीं है. फुल टाइम जॉब करने के बाद पढ़ाई के लिए समय नहीं बचता है. अगर आपके साथ भी ऐसी समस्या है तो यहां जानें कि कैसे कम समय का बेहतर इस्तेमाल करके आप नौकरी के साथ पढ़ाई कर सकते हैं...

