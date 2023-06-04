UGC New Guidelines: यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन्स जारी, इन यूनिवर्सिटीज के स्टूडेंट्स पर पड़ेगा असर!
UGC New Guidelines: यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन्स जारी, इन यूनिवर्सिटीज के स्टूडेंट्स पर पड़ेगा असर!

University Guidelines: 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

UGC New Guidelines: यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन्स जारी, इन यूनिवर्सिटीज के स्टूडेंट्स पर पड़ेगा असर!

Guidelines Deemed Universities: यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट कमीशन, विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) के रिवाइज्ड दिशानिर्देशों में कहा गया है कि 20 साल से कम पुराने उच्च शिक्षा संस्थान अब मानद विश्वविद्यालय (डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटी) का दर्जा पाने के पात्र होंगे और निजी विश्वविद्यालयों को केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों की तरह एग्जीक्टिव काउंसिल्स का गठन करना होगा. केंद्र ने ज्यादा क्वालिटी फोकस डीम्ड यूनिवर्सिटीज की स्थापना के लिए पात्रता मानदंड को सरल बनाकर ‘डीम्ड’ का दर्जा प्राप्त करने के वास्ते मौजूदा उच्च शिक्षा संस्थानों के लिए रिवाइज्ड दिशानिर्देश जारी किए. 

