UPSC Annual Report: इन कोर्स वालों को UPSC में मिल रही जबरदस्त सफलता, तेजी से बन रहे सिविल सर्वेंट!

UPSC New Report: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग ने अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट जारी की है. पिछले तमाम रिपोर्ट्स से पता चलता है कि इंजीनियरिंग बैकग्राउंड से आने वाले परीक्षार्थी इस एग्जाम में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं. वहीं महिलाओं के सेलेक्शन की दर काफी बढ़ी है.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

UPSC Best Subjects: साल 2023 में हुई यूपीएससी सीएससी (UPSC CSE) की परीक्षा को लेकर छात्रों ने जमकर बवाल काटा हुआ है. छात्रों का आरोप है कि यूपीएससी प्रीलिम्स की परीक्षा में कई सवाल IIT JEE और CAT के लेवल के थे जो यूपीएससी के दिए गाइडलाइन में 10 वीं के स्तर को फॉलो नहीं करते हैं. आपको बता दें कि संघ लोक सेवा आयोग ने अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट जारी की है. इस रिपोर्ट से पता चलता है कि इंजीनियरिंग बैकग्राउंड से आने वाले परीक्षार्थी इस एग्जाम में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं. इसके अलावा इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों का अनुपात इस परीक्षा में तेजी से बढ़ रहा है.

