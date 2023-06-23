ऐसी थी रामायण के हनुमान Dara Singh की लाइफ, 14 की उम्र में हुई शादी, 19 साल छोटी मुमताज से रहा अफेयर
ऐसी थी रामायण के हनुमान Dara Singh की लाइफ, 14 की उम्र में हुई शादी, 19 साल छोटी मुमताज से रहा अफेयर

Dara Singh Personal Life Facts: दीदार सिंह रंधावा, जिन्हें दारा सिंह के नाम से जाना जाता है वो एक पहलवान से अभिनेता बने थे. दारा सिंह ने 500 मुकाबलों में विश्व प्रसिद्ध पहलवानों को मात देने में कामयाबी हासिल की थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Dara Singh Life Facts: फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) विवादों में हैं. इस फिल्म में भगवान हनुमान की भूमिका निभाने वाले देवदत्त नागे (Devdutt Nage) के डायलॉग पर खासा विवाद हुआ जिसे अब बदल दिया गया है. बहरहाल, आज हम आपको एक ऐसे एक्टर के बारे में बताएँगे जिन्होंने हनुमान के किरदार को बड़े पर्दे पर ऐसे जीवंत किया कि आज भी हनुमान की छवि में केवल उन्हीं की शक्ल दिखाई देती है. इनका नाम है दारा सिंह (Dara Singh) जिन्होंने कई फिल्मों और रामायण टीवी सीरियल में हनुमान की भूमिका निभाई और अमर हो गए. 

