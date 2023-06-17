Mithun ने कभी भूखे पेट फुटपाथ पर काटी रातें, फिर दे डाली पहली 100 करोड़ी फिल्म
Mithun ने कभी भूखे पेट फुटपाथ पर काटी रातें, फिर दे डाली पहली 100 करोड़ी फिल्म

Mithun Chakraborty Career: मिथुन का फिल्मी सफर संघर्षों से भरा था. मिथुन का जन्म हैदराबाद में हुआ था. उनका असली नाम गौरांग चक्रवर्ती है.  1976 में मृणाल सेन की 'मृगया' की रिलीज के साथ उनका फिल्मी सफर शुरू हुआ. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Mithun ने कभी भूखे पेट फुटपाथ पर काटी रातें, फिर दे डाली पहली 100 करोड़ी फिल्म

Mithun Chakraborty Life Facts: 16 जून 1950 को जन्मे, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती (Mithun Chakraborty) 73 साल के हो गए. मिथुन ने हिंदी सिनेमा में सबसे बड़े सितारों में से एक के रूप में खुद को स्थापित किया है. 1976 में मृणाल सेन की 'मृगया' की रिलीज के साथ उनका फिल्मी सफर शुरू हुआ. इस पहली ही फिल्म से उन्हें अपना पहला राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार मिला. वहां से उनका करियर आगे बढ़ा और उन्होंने 350 से अधिक फिल्मों में काम किया, जिनमें अग्निपथ, गुंडा, डिस्को डांसर, जंग जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं.

