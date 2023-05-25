Priyanka Chopra: बॉलीवुड को बदनाम कर रहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तब भी हॉलीवुड सीरीज में नहीं लग रहा तड़का
Priyanka Chopra: बॉलीवुड को बदनाम कर रहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तब भी हॉलीवुड सीरीज में नहीं लग रहा तड़का

Priyanka Chopra Career: सितारे मौका देखकर बात करते हैं. कब क्या कहने से सुर्खियां मिलेंगी. कब चुप रहने में फायदा है. आजकल प्रियंका चोपड़ा इसी अंदाज में अमेरिकी मीडिया को इंटरव्यू दे रही हैं. उनकी अंग्रेजी वेब सीरीज सिटाडेल ओटीटी पर आ रही है. इसे चलाए रखने के लिए वह बॉलीवुड को लेकर सनसनीखेज बयानबाजी कर रही हैं.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra: बॉलीवुड को बदनाम कर रहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तब भी हॉलीवुड सीरीज में नहीं लग रहा तड़का

Priyanka Chopra Citadel: प्रियंका चोपड़ा क्या सुर्खियां बटोरने के लिए इन दिनों सनसनीखेज बयान दे रही हैंॽ उनकी अमेरिकी सीरीज सिटाडेल इन दिनों ओटीटी (OTT) प्लेटफॉर्म पर एपिसोड-दर-एपिसोड रिलीज हो रही है. सिटाडेल (Citadel) की रिलीज के दौरान प्रियंका के लगातार ऐसे इंटरव्यू (Priyanka Chopra Interview) आए हैं, जिन्होंने मीडिया में हेडलाइंस बटोरी हैं. इन इंटरव्यू में प्रियंका ने एक-एक कर ऐसी बताई बताई हैं, जो पूरी तरह से बॉलीवुड के खिलाफ जाती हैं. अमेरिकी मीडिया को दिए प्रियंका के ये इंटरव्यू बॉलीवुड की कार्यशैली को कठघरे में खड़े करते रहे हैं. लेकिन हाल के कुछ इंटरव्यू ऐसे रहे हैं, जिनमें उन्होंने साथ काम करने वाल एक्टरों-डायरेक्टरों पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं.

