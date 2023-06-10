पत्नी को धोखा देकर मिथुन ने बढ़ा ली थी Sridevi से नजदीकियां, पोल खुली तो हुआ ये अंजाम
पत्नी को धोखा देकर मिथुन ने बढ़ा ली थी Sridevi से नजदीकियां, पोल खुली तो हुआ ये अंजाम

Sridevi Mithun Affairमीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, श्रीदेवी ने साल 1985 में मिथुन चक्रवर्ती के साथ गुपचुप शादी कर ली थी लेकिन इस रिश्ते को कभी सार्वजनिक नहीं किया था. असल में मिथुन पहले से ही शादीशुदा थे.

Jun 10, 2023

पत्नी को धोखा देकर मिथुन ने बढ़ा ली थी Sridevi से नजदीकियां, पोल खुली तो हुआ ये अंजाम

Sridevi Affair and Controversy: एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी (Sridevi) अपनी फिल्मों के साथ ही पर्सनल लाइफ से जुड़ी कंट्रोवर्सीज के लिए भी चर्चाओं में रह चुकी हैं. एक्ट्रेस के ऊपर ‘होम ब्रेकर’ यानी घर तोड़ने वाली महिला का ठप्पा लगा था. असल में श्रीदेवी का नाम शादीशुदा एक्टर  और फिल्ममेकर के साथ जुड़ा था. ये एक्टर कोई और नहीं बल्कि मिथुन चक्रवर्ती थे और फिल्ममेकर थे बोनी कपूर. श्रीदेवी ने आगे चलकर बोनी से शादी कर ली थी. आइए जानते हैं श्रीदेवी की लाइफ से जुड़ी इन कंट्रोवर्सीज के बारे में…

