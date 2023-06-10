खूबसूरत बीवी से छुपकर अमृता सिंह से इश्क लड़ा रहे थे Sunny Deol, भांडा फूटा तो हुआ हंगामा!
खूबसूरत बीवी से छुपकर अमृता सिंह से इश्क लड़ा रहे थे Sunny Deol, भांडा फूटा तो हुआ हंगामा!

Sunny Deol Affair: सनी ने अमृता से एक राज़ छुपा रखा था, जिसके कारण उनके रोमांस का अचानक अंत हो गया. दरअसल, जब सनी देओल अमृता के साथ बेताब की शूटिंग कर रहे थे, तब वो इंग्लैंड ही लगातार जाते थे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

खूबसूरत बीवी से छुपकर अमृता सिंह से इश्क लड़ा रहे थे Sunny Deol, भांडा फूटा तो हुआ हंगामा!

Amrita singh Sunny Deol Affair: बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स हमेशा अपने रिश्ते की अफवाहों, अफेयर्स, सीक्रेट शादियों और एक्स्ट्रामैरिटल अफेयर्स के लिए सुर्खियों में रहे हैं. 80 और 90 के दशक में सुर्खियां बटोरने वाली ऐसी ही एक एक्ट्रेस थीं अमृता सिंह (Amrita Singh) जो अक्सर अपनी फिल्मों से ज्यादा अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ की वजह से लाइमलाइट बटोरती थीं. सैफ अली खान (Saif Ali Khan) से शादी करने से पहले अमृता सनी देओल (Sunny Deol), क्रिकेटर रवि शास्त्री (Ravi Shastri) और विनोद खन्ना (vinod Khanna) के साथ रिश्ते में थीं.

