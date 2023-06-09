दो शादियों के बावजूद अकेली रह गई ये एक्ट्रेस, एक पति से हुआ तलाक तो दूसरे की हो गई मौत
दो शादियों के बावजूद अकेली रह गई ये एक्ट्रेस, एक पति से हुआ तलाक तो दूसरे की हो गई मौत

Vijayta Pandit Life Facts: 2010 में आदेश को मल्टीपल मायलोमा होने का पता चला. 2015 में विजयता की दुनिया उजड़ गई जब आदेश ने 51 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया.

Vijayta Pandit Tragic Life: विजेयता पंडित (Vijayta Pandit) 80 के दशक की सबसे आकर्षक अभिनेत्रियों में से एक थीं. उन्होंने कुमार गौरव (Kumar Gaurav) के साथ 1981 में फिल्म लव स्टोरी (Love Story) से अपनी शुरुआत की. फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई और विजेयता रातोंरात स्टार बन गई. इसके बाद उन्होंने मोहब्बत,कार थीफ,जीते हैं शान से, दीवाना तेरे नाम का, जलजला जैसी फिल्मों में अभिनय किया. विजयता का करियर तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा था लेकिन उनका निजी जीवन काफी ट्रेजडी में गुजरा. 

