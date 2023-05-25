 जब भरी महफिल में जया पर भड़क गए Amitabh Bachchan, इस बात पर लगाई थी जोर से डांट!
जब भरी महफिल में जया पर भड़क गए Amitabh Bachchan, इस बात पर लगाई थी जोर से डांट!

Amitabh Bachchan Rekha Break Up: करण ने बताया था कि यह वाकया साल 1992 का था जब अमिताभ बच्चन अपना 50वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट कर रहे थे. यह सेलिब्रेशन बिग बी के बंगले प्रतीक्षा में था जहां मीडिया को भी बुलाया गया था.

Written By  Preeti Pal|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:04 AM IST

जब भरी महफिल में जया पर भड़क गए Amitabh Bachchan, इस बात पर लगाई थी जोर से डांट!

Amitabh Bacchan Rekha Affair: अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bacchan) और रेखा (Rekha) से जुड़े किस्से तो आपने कई बार पढ़े होंगे लेकिन आज हम आपको एक इंटरव्यू से जुड़ा किस्सा सुनाने जा रहे है. इस इंटरव्यू में पत्रकार द्वारा अमिताभ से रेखा को लेकर कुछ सवाल पूछ लिए गए थे, नतीजा ये हुआ कि बिग बी पत्रकार को तो कुछ नहीं बोल पाए लेकिन कुछ ही देर बाद उन्होंने अपना सारा गुस्सा वाइफ जया बच्चन पर निकाल दिया था. क्या था पूरा माजरा आइए आपको बताते हैं.

