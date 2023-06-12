ये है UP कैडर की सबसे खूबसूरत IPS अफसर, जिन्होंने बिना कोचिंग क्रैक किया UPSC, आज लाखों में हैं इनके फॉलोअर्स
topStories1hindi1734390
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

ये है UP कैडर की सबसे खूबसूरत IPS अफसर, जिन्होंने बिना कोचिंग क्रैक किया UPSC, आज लाखों में हैं इनके फॉलोअर्स

IPS Anshika Verma Success Story: आईपीएस ऑफिसर अंशिका वर्मा की गिनती यूपी कैडर की सबसे खूबसूरत आईपीएस ऑफिसर्स में की जाती है. आज के समय में इंस्टाग्राम पर इन्हें करीब 1 लाख 89 हजार लोग फॉलो कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

ये है UP कैडर की सबसे खूबसूरत IPS अफसर, जिन्होंने बिना कोचिंग क्रैक किया UPSC, आज लाखों में हैं इनके फॉलोअर्स

IPS Anshika Verma Success Story: हम सभी जानते हैं कि यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को पास करना कोई आसान काम नहीं है. इस हाई-प्रोफाइल और भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए जी-तोड़ पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है. हर साल लाखों उम्मीदवार आईएएस (IAS), आईपीएस (IPS) और आईएफएस (IFS) बनने का सपना देखते हैं, लेकिन केवल 900 से 1000 उम्मीदवार ही अपना यह सपना पूरा कर पाते हैं. आज हम आपको उन्हीं 900 से 1000 उम्मीदवारों में से एक उम्मीदवार की सफलता की कहानी बताएंगे, जिन्होंने बिना किसी कोचिंग के ही यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर आईपीएस का पद हासिल कर लिया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा