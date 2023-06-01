दुर्गम पहाड़ी, गुजरात के कच्छ और रेगिस्तानी इलाकों के लिए तैयार हो रहा ज़ोरावर, जानिए इस लाइट टैंक के बारे में
Light Tank Zorawar: ज़ोरावर टैंक का निर्माण दुर्गम पहाड़ी इलाकों को ध्यान में रखकर किया जा रहा है. यह भारत-चीन बॉर्डर पर भारतीय सेना के जवानों को बिल्कुल उसी तरह मजबूती देने के लिए तैयार किया जा रहा है, जैसे कभी ज़ोरावर सिंह ने अपने पराक्रम से दिया था. 

Light Tank Zorawar: भारतीय सेनाएं दुनिया की सबसे ताकतवर सेनाओं में से एक है. समय के साथ-साथ इंडियन आर्मी आधुनिक हथियारों से लैस है. भारतीय सेना अपने बेड़े में दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर, सबसे तेज मारक क्षमता वाल हथियारों को लगातार शामिल कर रही हैं. आज हम आपको ऐसे ही एक हथियर के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिसे जखीरे में शामिल करने की तैयारी जोरों पर है. इसके बारे में जानने से पहले हम बात करेंगे देश के बहादुर जवान ज़ोरावर सिंह की, जिनके सम्मान में एक लाइट टैंक का विकास किया रहा है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में विस्तार से..

