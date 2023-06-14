DU PhD New Changes: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने PhD Programmes में नए बदलावों को किया अप्रूव
DU PhD New Changes: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने PhD Programmes में नए बदलावों को किया अप्रूव

DU New Rules For PhD: अब पीएचडी में सभी प्रवेश सीयूईटी पीएचडी के माध्यम से किए जाएंगे. दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने पीएचडी पाठ्यक्रम में और भी कई संसोधन किए है. आइए जानते हैं डीयू ने किन बदलावों को मंजूरी दी है.   

Jun 14, 2023

DU PhD New Changes: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने PhD Programmes में नए बदलावों को किया अप्रूव

DU New Rules For PhD: ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जो डीयू से पीएचडी करना चाहते हैं, उनके लिए एक काम की खबर हैं. दरअसल, दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी ने इस साल अपने पीएचडी पाठ्यक्रमों में कई नए बदलाव किए हैं. विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारियों द्वारा दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक पिछले सप्ताह कार्यकारी परिषद की बैठक के दौरान नए बदलावों को मंजूरी दी गई थी. 

