Delhi University: डीयू ने वीडी सावरकर को पॉलिटिकल साइंस के सिलेबस में किया शामिल, गांधी से पहले पढ़ाया जाएगा
Delhi University: डीयू ने वीडी सावरकर को पॉलिटिकल साइंस के सिलेबस में किया शामिल, गांधी से पहले पढ़ाया जाएगा

Delhi University: हाल ही में कवि मुहम्मद इकबाल पर पढ़ने वाले पाठ को बीए पॉलिटिकल साइंस के सिलेबस से हटा दिया गया था. एसी की बैठक के दौरान डीयू के वाइस चांसलर योगेश सिंह ने कहा, 'भारत को तोड़ने की नींव रखने वालों को सिलेबस में जगह नहीं है.'

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Delhi University: डीयू ने वीडी सावरकर को पॉलिटिकल साइंस के सिलेबस में किया शामिल, गांधी से पहले पढ़ाया जाएगा

VD Savarkar Section: दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी अकादमिक परिषद (एसी) की बैठक के दौरान दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में बीए पॉलिटिकल साइंस में शामिल किए गए लेटेस्ट सिलेबस चेंजेज, विश्वविद्यालय में पांचवें सेमेस्टर के लिए हिंदुत्व विचारक वीडी सावरकर पर एक सेक्शन शामिल किया गया है, जबकि महात्मा गांधी पर रीडिंग को सातवें सेमेस्टर में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है. डीयू के एक बयान के मुताबिक, यह पहली बार है जब सावरकर को पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल किया गया है. 

