Indian Commando: देश के दुश्मनों के लिए काल हैं ये घातक कमांडो, जानिए भारत की Special Forces के बारे में
topStories1hindi1719663
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Indian Commando: देश के दुश्मनों के लिए काल हैं ये घातक कमांडो, जानिए भारत की Special Forces के बारे में

Special Forces of India: इंडिया के पास एक से बढ़कर एक स्पेशल फोर्सेज हैं, जिनके कमांडो देश को आतंकी हमलों और लोगों को हॉस्टेज सिचुएशन से बचाने, सीक्रेट ऑपरेशन करने, सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक और कॉम्बैट रीकॉनसेंस में अहम भूमिका निभाते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Commando: देश के दुश्मनों के लिए काल हैं ये घातक कमांडो, जानिए भारत की Special Forces के बारे में

Special Forces of India: विश्व के सभी मुल्कों के पास बेहतरीन कमांडो फोर्सेस हैं. इंडिया भी इस मामले में किसी से पीछे नहीं है. हमारे पास भी ऐसी स्पेशल फोर्सेज हैं, जिनके कमांडो दुश्मनों के लिए किसी काल से कम नहीं हैं. ये कमांडो देश में होने वाले किसी भी तरह के आतंकी हमलों को रोकने और सीक्रेट ऑपरेशन करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाते हैं, जो जल, थल और वायु में किसी भी तरह के मिशन को पूरा कर सकते हैं. यहां जानिए युद्ध में दुश्मन को धूल चटाने वाले देश के पांच घातक कमांडो फोर्सेस के बारे में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी