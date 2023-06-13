GK: बिना सिर के भी जिंदा रह सकता है ये जीव, क्या आप जानते हैं कौन है ये?
topStories1hindi1735473
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

GK: बिना सिर के भी जिंदा रह सकता है ये जीव, क्या आप जानते हैं कौन है ये?

Interesting Facts: ये कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जानवरों के बिना इंसानों की जिंदगी अधूरी है. वातावरण का बैलेंस बनाने के लिए जीव-जंतुओं का होना बेहद जरूरी है. जानवरों को लेकर कई मिथक मशहूर है. आज जानेंगे इनमें कितनी सच्चाई है.

 

 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

GK: बिना सिर के भी जिंदा रह सकता है ये जीव, क्या आप जानते हैं कौन है ये?

Myths Related to Animals: इंसानों की तरह हर जानवर की भी अपनी एक अलग खासियत होती है. ऐसा कहा जाता है कि समंदर में होने वाली किसी भी हलचल के बारे में मछलियों को सबसे पहले पता चलता है. अब ये बात कितनी सच है और कितनी झूठ, ये तो मछलियां ही बता सकती हैं. जानवरों के बारे में ऐसे ही न जाने कितने मिथक हैं, जिन्हें हम कहावतों के तौर पर पढ़ते, सुनते और रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी में इनका इस्तेमाल करते हैं, लेकिन ये बातें यूं ही नहीं कही जाती. आइए जानते हैं क्या है इन मिथकों के पीछे का सच...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों