GK Quiz: बताइए भारतीय संविधान में कुल कितनी भाषाएं हैं?
topStories1hindi1720171
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

GK Quiz: बताइए भारतीय संविधान में कुल कितनी भाषाएं हैं?

GK Question Answer: यहां हम आपके लिए जनरल नॉलेज के कुछ सवाल लेकर आए हैं. इन सवालों के जबाव देकर आप अपना आईक्यू लेवल भी चेक कर सकते हैं और आपकी नॉलेज में भी इजाफा होगा.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

GK Quiz: बताइए भारतीय संविधान में कुल कितनी भाषाएं हैं?

GK Question Answer: जनरल नॉलेज पढ़ने से हमारे दिमाग की अच्छी खासी कसरत हो जाती है. जबकि, जीके स्ट्रॉन्ग होने से हमें हर जगह इसका फायदा मिलता है. चाहें वह नौकरी के लिए इंटरव्यू हो या फिर कोई प्रतियोगी परीक्षा. यहां हम आपके लिए जनरल नॉलेज (General Knowledge) से जुड़े कुछ सवाल लेकर आए हैं. हो सकता है कि बहुत से लोग इन सवालों के जबाव अच्छी तरह से जानते होंगे, लेकिन कुछ लोगों के मन में कंफ्यूजन भी होगा. आज इन सवालों के जबाव देकर आप अपना आईक्यू लेवल भी चेक कर सकते हैं. आइए नजर डालते हैं जीके क्वीज (GK Quiz) से जुड़े सवालों पर...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
lifestyle
रोजाना 1 कप पीएं अनानास की चाय, पेट की लटकची चर्बी से पाएं छुटकारा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात