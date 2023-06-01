GK: आखिर कौन सी पवित्र नदी है जो 'गंगा' से पहले बहती थी भारत में? धरती पर नदियों की कहानी उसी से होती है शुरू
topStories1hindi1720028
Hindi Newsकरियर

GK: आखिर कौन सी पवित्र नदी है जो 'गंगा' से पहले बहती थी भारत में? धरती पर नदियों की कहानी उसी से होती है शुरू

Holy River: हिंदू धर्म ग्रंथों में गंगा नदी को मोक्षदायिनी बताया गया है. धरती पर भी पवित्र नदी गंगा राजा भागीरथ के पितरों को मोक्ष देने के लिए ही अवतरित हुई थी. आइए जानते हैं इससे पहले कौन सी नदी का अस्तित्व मिलता है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

GK: आखिर कौन सी पवित्र नदी है जो 'गंगा' से पहले बहती थी भारत में? धरती पर नदियों की कहानी उसी से होती है शुरू

The Holy River Of India: भारत की सबसे पवित्र नदी (Holy River) गंगा (Ganga) को माना गया है. ऐसा भी कहा गया है कि जो कोई गंगा नदी में सच्चे मन से अपनी किसी भी भूल की क्षमा मांगकर स्नान करता है उसे मृत्यु के बाद स्वर्ग में जगह मिलती है. पौराणिक कथा के अनुसार राजा भागीरथ की तपस्या से प्रसन्न होकर देवी गंगा पृथ्वी पर आईं थी और फिर भागीरथ के पितरों को मोक्ष मिला था. उसके बाद गंगा ने मानव की कई पीढ़ियों का उद्धार किया और अब भी कर रही हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन