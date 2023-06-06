National Flag: भारतीय ध्वज कब झुका रहता है आधा, क्या आप जानते हैं तिरंगे से जुड़े ये फैक्ट्स?
topStories1hindi1726320
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

National Flag: भारतीय ध्वज कब झुका रहता है आधा, क्या आप जानते हैं तिरंगे से जुड़े ये फैक्ट्स?

Tricolour: हम अपने राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को तिरंगा कहते हैं जिसका मतलब होता है तीन रंग. हालांकि, तिरंगे में वास्तव में चार रंग होते हैं. इसके मौजूदा स्वरूप का विकास भी कई पड़ावों में हुआ है. जानिए तिरंगे से जुड़े अन्य फैक्ट्स

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

National Flag: भारतीय ध्वज कब झुका रहता है आधा, क्या आप जानते हैं तिरंगे से जुड़े ये फैक्ट्स?

National Flag Of India: हमारे लिए तिरंगा बेहद महत्वपूर्ण और गौरव का विषय है. हमारे भारतीय ध्वज को देखकर गर्व से हमारा सिर ऊंचा हो जाता है. इस नाम के पीछे की वजह इसमें इस्तेमाल होने वाले तीन रंग केसरिया, सफेद और हरा हैं. भारतीय राष्‍ट्रीय ध्‍वज को इसके वर्तमान स्‍वरूप में भारत की स्‍वतंत्रता के कुछ ही दिन पहले 22 जुलाई 1947 को आयोजित भारतीय संविधान सभा की बैठक के दौरान अपनाया गया था. आज हम आपको तिरंगे से जुड़े कुछ अहम फैक्ट्स के बारे में बता रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर