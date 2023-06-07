नौकरी के दौरान मिले लंच टाइम में YouTube की मदद से पढ़ाई करके क्रैक कर डाला UPSC, 1st रैंक हासिल कर बनें IAS
topStories1hindi1727621
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

नौकरी के दौरान मिले लंच टाइम में YouTube की मदद से पढ़ाई करके क्रैक कर डाला UPSC, 1st रैंक हासिल कर बनें IAS

IAS Officer Pradeep Singh Success Story: आईएएस ऑफिसर प्रदीप सिंह ऑफिस आने-जाने के दौरान YouTube के जरिए पढ़ाई किया करते थे. वे लंच टाइम में पढ़ने के लिए ऑफिस में जल्दी काम खत्म कर लिया करते थे.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

नौकरी के दौरान मिले लंच टाइम में YouTube की मदद से पढ़ाई करके क्रैक कर डाला UPSC, 1st रैंक हासिल कर बनें IAS

IAS Officer Pradeep Singh Success Story: यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास करना और आईएएस अधिकारी बनना लाखों भारतीयों का सपना होता है, लेकिन यूपीएससी परीक्षा को क्रैक करना आसान नहीं होता क्योंकि यह भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक है. हर साल पूरे भारत से लाखों आईएएस उम्मीदवार यूपीएससी परीक्षा में शामिल होते हैं और उनमें से लगभग 900 उम्मीदवार ही यूपीएससी परीक्षा में सफल होते हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे यूपीएससी उम्मीदवार के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने जॉब करते हुए बिना कोचिंग के, YouTube के जरिए पढ़ाई करते हुए यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर डाली और ऑल इंडिया पहली रैंक हासिल कर IAS ऑफिसर बन गए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक