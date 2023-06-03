एक या दो नहीं, बल्कि 11 तरह के हॉर्न देती है ट्रेन, जानें क्या है हर एक हॉर्न का खास मतलब
एक या दो नहीं, बल्कि 11 तरह के हॉर्न देती है ट्रेन, जानें क्या है हर एक हॉर्न का खास मतलब

Types and Meaning of Train Horns: जब ट्रेन द्वारा छ: बार शॉर्ट हॉर्न बजाया जाता है, तो यह एक सुखद संकेत नहीं होता है क्योंकि इसका मतलब है कि ट्रेन किसी खतरनाक स्थिति में फंस गई है.

एक या दो नहीं, बल्कि 11 तरह के हॉर्न देती है ट्रेन, जानें क्या है हर एक हॉर्न का खास मतलब

Types and Meaning of Train Horns: आपने ट्रेन का हॉर्न तो सुना ही होगा. एक ट्रेन हॉर्न, जो एक शक्तिशाली एयर हॉर्न होता है, वो रेलवे गार्ड, कर्मचारियों और यात्रियों के लिए श्रव्य चेतावनी उपकरण (Audible Warning Device) के रूप में कार्य करता है. यह न सिर्फ ट्रेन के आने या जाने का संकेत देता है, बल्कि हर हॉर्न और उसकी अवधि के पीछे एक अलग मतलब होता है. खतरे के संकेत से लेकर पटरियां बदलने तक, हर स्थिति के लिए हॉर्न बजता है. इसलिए आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा बजाए जाने वाले 11 तरह के हॉर्न और उनके मतलब क्या हैं.

