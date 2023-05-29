JAC Class 12th Results 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे आपके लिए लेटेस्ट अपडेट
JAC Class 12th Results 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे आपके लिए लेटेस्ट अपडेट

JAC 12th Result 2023 Commerce and Arts: रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.jacresults.com और www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. पर जाएं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

JAC Class 12th Results 2023: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे आपके लिए लेटेस्ट अपडेट

jac.jharkhand.gov.in: झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) द्वारा जल्द ही झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं का रिजल्ट 2023 घोषित करने की उम्मीद है. हालिया मीडिया रिपोर्टों के अनुसार, झारखंड शिक्षा बोर्ड इस सप्ताह किसी समय जेएसी 10वीं और 12वीं परिणाम 2023 की घोषणा कर सकता है. हालांकि, हम अभी भी परिणाम घोषणा की सही तारीख और समय के बारे में आधिकारिक पुष्टि का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

