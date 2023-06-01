 Higher Education नहीं करना चाहते, तो इन क्षेत्रों में बनाएं करियर, छापेंगे मोटा पैसा
topStories1hindi1720390
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Higher Education नहीं करना चाहते, तो इन क्षेत्रों में बनाएं करियर, छापेंगे मोटा पैसा

Career Without Higher Education: अगर हायर एजुकेशन ने लेने की कोई भी वजह आपके पास हैं तो आपके सामने अच्छा पैसा कमाने के और भी कई बेहतर विकल्प हैं. यहां जानिए किन क्षेत्रों में भी कमा सकते हैं बढ़िया पैसा 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Higher Education नहीं करना चाहते, तो इन क्षेत्रों में बनाएं करियर, छापेंगे मोटा पैसा

Best Career Options: अगर आपको किसी ऐर की नौकरी या हायर एजुकेशन करने में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं है या आर्थिक परिस्थितियां ठीक न होने के चलते कोई काम करना चाहते हैं तो आपके पास कई सारे विकल्प हैं. ये जरूरी तो नहीं कि डिग्रियां ही अच्छी नौकरी या वेल सैटल्ड करियर देती हैं. आप इनके बिना भी मोटा पैसा कमा सकते हैं. यहां जानिए उन करियर ऑप्शंस के बारे में, जिनका सिलेक्शन आप अपने इंटरेस्ट के मुताबिक करके तगड़ी कमाई कर सकेंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
lifestyle
रोजाना 1 कप पीएं अनानास की चाय, पेट की लटकची चर्बी से पाएं छुटकारा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात