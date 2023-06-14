GK: क्या आपको पता 78 करोड़ रुपये कीमत तक मिलता है अंडा? यहां जानिए कौन से हैं दुनिया के सबसे महंगे अंडे
GK: क्या आपको पता 78 करोड़ रुपये कीमत तक मिलता है अंडा? यहां जानिए कौन से हैं दुनिया के सबसे महंगे अंडे

Most Expensive Egg: पूरी दुनिया में लोग हैं अलग-अलग तरह के पक्षियों के अंडे खाने के शौकीन भी होते हैं, जिनके लिए कुछ हजार रुपये खर्च कर ही देते हैं, लेकिन आज आपको बताने जा रहे हैं विश्व के सबसे महंगे अंडे के बारे में...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

GK: क्या आपको पता 78 करोड़ रुपये कीमत तक मिलता है अंडा? यहां जानिए कौन से हैं दुनिया के सबसे महंगे अंडे

Most Expensive Egg Of World: दुनिया भर में सबसे ज्यादा खाने में जो चीज लोगों की पसंदीदा होती हैं, उनमें अंडा सबसे पहले नंबर पर आथा है. आमतौर पर हम सफेद अंडों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, जो 5 से 10 रुपये तक मिलते जाते हैं. वहीं, अमीर लोग देसी अंडे खाना पसंद करते हैं, कुछ लोग डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर भी इनका सेवन करते हैं, जिनकी कीमत 20 से 25 रुपये के बीच होती है.

