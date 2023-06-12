ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा आम, जिसके एक किलो की कीमत है 2.70 लाख रुपये, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत
ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा आम, जिसके एक किलो की कीमत है 2.70 लाख रुपये, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

Most Expensive Mango: मियाजाकी आमों का वजन लगभग 350 ग्राम होता है और इनके आकार और ज्वलनशील लाल रंग के कारण इन्हें एग ऑफ सनशाइन (Eggs of Sunshine) भी कहा जाता है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:50 AM IST

Most Expensive Mango in the World: हमारे देश भारत को आमों की भूमि कहा जाता है. इसके अलावा आप यह भी जानते हैं कि आम को फलों का राजा भी कहते हैं. भारत के प्रमुख आम उत्पादक राज्यों की बात की जाए, तो उसमें उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, आंध्र प्रदेश, कर्नाटक, गुजरात और तमिलनाडु आते हैं. हालांकि, उत्तर प्रदेश 23.47% की हिस्सेदारी और उच्चतम उत्पादकता के साथ देश भर में आम उत्पादन करने के मामले में पहले स्थान पर है.

