Naina Jaiswal Success Story: नैना ने 15 साल की उम्र में उस्मानिया यूनिवर्सिटी से पॉलिटिकल साइंस में मास्टर्स की डिग्री प्राप्त की थी, जिसके बाद वह एशिया में सबसे कम उम्र की पोस्टग्रेजुएट बन गई थीं.

मजह 22 साल की उम्र में की PhD, 8 साल में 10वीं तो 13 में पूरी की ग्रेजुएशन, हैं इंटरनेशनल टेबल-टेनिस चैंपियन

Naina Jaiswal Success Story: हैदराबाद, भारत की एक उल्लेखनीय एथलीट और स्कॉलर नैना जायसवाल ने महज 22 साल की उम्र में देश की सबसे कम उम्र की और पहली महिला डॉक्टरेट डिग्री (PhD) धारक बनकर एक बार फिर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है. महबूबनगर के तेलंगाना जिले में, नैना का शोध प्रबंध इस बात पर केंद्रित था कि कैसे माइक्रो-फाइनेंस महिला सशक्तिकरण में अपना योगदान देता है. बता दें उन्होंने मात्र 17 साल की उम्र में ही पीएचडी की पढ़ाई शुरू कर दी थी, जिससे वह एक विलक्षण प्रतिभा की धनी बन गईं.

