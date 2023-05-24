NBSE Result 2023: नागालैंड बोर्ड ने जारी किया 10वीं, 12वीं का रिजल्ट, नतीजे nbsenl.edu.in पर डाउनलोड करें
NBSE Result 2023: नागालैंड बोर्ड ने जारी किया 10वीं, 12वीं का रिजल्ट, नतीजे nbsenl.edu.in पर डाउनलोड करें

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: नागालैंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2023 के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं. इसके साथ ही परीक्षा प्राधिकरण ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर टॉपर्स की लिस्ट, कुल पास प्रतिशत आदि रिजल्ट से संबंधित आंकड़े भी जारी किए हैं. 

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out: नागालैंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा 2023 में शामिल होने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को बेसब्री से परीक्षा के नतीजों का इंतजार खत्म हुआ. उनके लंबे इंतजार को खत्म करते हुए नागालैंड बोर्ड ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन (NBSE) ने आज, 24 मई 2023 को एचएसएलसी (HSLC) और एचएसएसएलसी (HSSLC) के परिणाम घोषित कर दिए हैं. यहां आप टॉपर्स के नाम भी देख सकते हैं.

