NEET UG Result 2023: NTA आज जारी कर सकता है रिजल्ट, इन स्टेप्स के जरिए कर सकेंगे चेक
topStories1hindi1735590
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA आज जारी कर सकता है रिजल्ट, इन स्टेप्स के जरिए कर सकेंगे चेक

NEET UG Result 2023: नीट यूजी 2023 की प्रोविजनल आंसर की 4 जून को जारी की गई थी और आंसर की के खिलाफ आपत्तियां उठाने की आखिरी तारीख 6 जून, 2023 तय की गई थी.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Trending Photos

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA आज जारी कर सकता है रिजल्ट, इन स्टेप्स के जरिए कर सकेंगे चेक

NEET UG Result 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) की तरफ से आज 13 जून, 2023 को नीट यूजी 2023 का रिजल्ट और नीट यूजी 2023 की फाइनल आंसर की जारी की जा सकती है. रिजल्ट जारी होने पर छात्र अपने स्कोर की जांच करने और फाइनल आंसर की डाउनलोड करने के लिए एनटीए नीट की इस आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - www.neet.nta.nic.in पर विजिट कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों