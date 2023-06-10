Police Constable Recruitment: खुशखबरी! 21000 से ज्यादा पुलिस कांस्टेबल के पदों पर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी
Police Constable Recruitment: खुशखबरी! 21000 से ज्यादा पुलिस कांस्टेबल के पदों पर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी

Police Vacancy 2023: पुलिस वैकेंसी 2023 के लिए 20 जून, 2023 से आवेदन कर सकते हैं. जो लोग पुलिस में सेवा देना चाहते हैं, वे अपना आवेदन ऑनलाइन csbc.bih.nic.in पर 20 जुलाई, 2023 तक या उससे पहले जमा कर सकते हैं. 

Police Constable Recruitment: खुशखबरी! 21000 से ज्यादा पुलिस कांस्टेबल के पदों पर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी

CSBC Constable 2023: पुलिस कांस्टेबल के पदों पर भर्ती का इंतजार कर रहे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी आ गई है. पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है. Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) सेंट्रल सेलेक्शन बोर्ड ऑफ कॉन्स्टेबल ने कॉन्स्टेबल की भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन संख्या 01/2023 के तहत बड़े पैमाने पर वैकेंसी को नोटिफाई किया है. 12वीं पास छात्रों के लिए लेवल 3 की सैलरी में 21 हजार से ज्यादा वैकेंसी उपलब्ध हैं.

