R Madhavan Birthday: वर्सेटाइल एक्टर ही नहीं हैं आर माधवन, अच्छी खासी एजुकेशनल क्वालिफिकेशन भी रखते हैं 'मैडी'
R Madhavan Birthday: वर्सेटाइल एक्टर ही नहीं हैं आर माधवन, अच्छी खासी एजुकेशनल क्वालिफिकेशन भी रखते हैं 'मैडी'

Happy Birthday Madhavanबी टाउन के दिल की धड़कन आर माधवन न केवल बढ़िया एक्टर हैं, बल्कि उनके पास अच्छी खासी एजुकेशनल क्वालिफिकेशन भी है. माधवन शुरू से ही पढ़ने में बहुत तेज थे. उनके बर्थडे पर जानिए उनकी शिक्षा के बारे में...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Ranganathan Madhavan Qualification: आज बात करेंगे अपनी मुस्कुराहट से फैंस के दिलों में अपनी खास जगह बनाने वाले अभिनेता आर माधवन की. दक्षिण भारतीय सिनेमा से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक आर माधवन ने अपनी बेहतरीन अदाकारी से खुद को साबित कर दिया है कि वे एक बेहद उम्दा कलाकार हैं. उन्होंने करियर में कई बेहतरीन फिल्में की हैं और कुछ ऐसे किरदार निभाए हैं जो लोगों के दिल-दिमाग में रच बस गए हैं. वर्सेटाइल एक्टर आर माधवन का आज, 1 जून को अपना 52वां बर्थडे मना रहे हैं. इस मौके पर आज बात करेंगे उनकी पढ़ाई-लिखाई के बारे में. 

