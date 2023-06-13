Santhal Tribe के इस नायक ने सबसे पहले अंग्रेजों पर उठाए थे हथियार, जानें इस जनजाति से जुड़ी ये खास बातें
Santhal Tribe के इस नायक ने सबसे पहले अंग्रेजों पर उठाए थे हथियार, जानें इस जनजाति से जुड़ी ये खास बातें

Santhal Tribe: संथाल झारखंड राज्य की सबसे बड़ी जनजाति है. इंडिया की 15वीं राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू भी संथाल ट्राइब से आती हैं. संथाल जनजाति के लोगों को डांस करना बहुत पसंद होता है. आज जानेंगे इस जनजाति से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें...

Unknown Facts About Santhal Tribe: अपनी प्रथाओं और गौरवपूर्ण इतिहास के कारण संथाल जनजाति का बोलबाला पूरे देश में रहा है. यह भारत की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी जनजाति है. संथाल ट्राइब को भारत में ब्रिटिश शासन के दौरान महान सेनानी के तौर पर भी याद किया जाता है. आपको बता दें कि भारत की मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू (Draupadi Murmu) भी संथाल ट्राइब (Santhal Tribe) से आती हैं. जानें इस जनजाति से जुड़ी और भी खास बातें...

