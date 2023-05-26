Success Story: 3 साल की उम्र में खो दी थी बोलने और सुनने की शक्ति, फिर ढूंढा दुनिया से बात करने का ये तरीका
Success Story: 3 साल की उम्र में खो दी थी बोलने और सुनने की शक्ति, फिर ढूंढा दुनिया से बात करने का ये तरीका

Success Story: जयपुर के अजय गर्ग महज 5 साल के थे जब उन्‍होंने माता-पिता से मिले कलर बॉक्‍स से एक पेंटिंग बनाई. इस देखकर रॉयल कोर्ट में काम करने वाले नामी आर्टिस्‍ट इतने ज्‍यादा प्रभावित हुए कि उन्हें उम्र भर के लिए ये शानदार तोहफा दे दिया...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Success Story: 3 साल की उम्र में खो दी थी बोलने और सुनने की शक्ति, फिर ढूंढा दुनिया से बात करने का ये तरीका

Success Story of Ajay Kumar Garg: अब तक आपने ऐसे कई युवाओं के बारे में पढ़ा और सुना जिन्होंने कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी हार नहीं मानी और अपनी मंजिल पाकर सफलता की एक नई कहानी लिखी. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे व्यक्ति की सक्सेस स्टोरी बताने जा रे हैं, जो तीन साल की छोटी सी उम्र में अपनी बोलने और सुनने की शक्ति गवां चुके थे. इतनी बड़ी शारीरिक बाधा के बावजूद इस छोटे बच्चे ने न सिर्फ खुद को साबित किया, बल्कि देश के प्रतिष्ठित लोगों से मिलने और उनसे सम्मान प्राप्त करने का गौरव भी हासिल किया है. 

