ये है दुनिया का सबसे महंगा Potato Chips, एक पीस की कीमत 760 रुपये, जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

World Most Expensive Potato Chips: आलू से बनने वाले दुनिया के सबसे महंगे चिप्स के एक पैकेट की कीमत इतनी है, कि आप उतने पैसे में सैकड़ों पैकेट चिप्स खरीद सकते हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

World Most Expensive Potato Chips: आप ने किसी ना किसी ब्रैंड का आलू चिप्स (Potato Chips) तो जरूर खाया होगा. आप उस चिप्स के अगल-अलग फ्लेवर के बारे में भी जानते होंगे. कई बार फ्लेवर के हिसाब से चिप्स के पैकेट की कीमत बढ़ भी जाती है. लेकिन अगर उसमें स्वाद हो, तो लोग भी फिर कीमत की चिंता नहीं करते. आज के समय में स्नैक्स के तौर पर अधिकतर लोग चिप्स खाना प्रेफर भी करते हैं. मार्केट में मिलने वाले चिप्स की कीमत करीब 5, 10 या 20 रूपये ही होती है. लेकिन अगर हम आपसे पूछें कि क्या आपने कभी वो आलू चिप्स खाए हैं, जिसके एक पैकेट नहीं बल्कि एक पीस की कीमत ही 760 रुपये है. 

