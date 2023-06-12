Quiz: बताएं आखिर ऐसा कौन सा फूल है, जो 36 साल में केवल एक बार खिलता है?
Quiz: बताएं आखिर ऐसा कौन सा फूल है, जो 36 साल में केवल एक बार खिलता है?

General Knowledge Quiz: आज हम आपके लिए एक ऐसी क्विज लेकर आए हैं, जिसके सवाल और जवाब दोनों ही अतरंगी है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Quiz: बताएं आखिर ऐसा कौन सा फूल है, जो 36 साल में केवल एक बार खिलता है?

General Knowledge Quiz: जैसा कि हम सभी जानते हैं कि आज के समय में किसी भी परीक्षा को पास करने के लिए जनलर नॉलेज (General Knowledge) और करेंट अफेयर्स (Current Affairs) की बेहद जरूरत होती है. इनसे जुड़े कई सवाल एसएससी, बैंकिग, रेलवे व अन्य कॉम्पिटेटिव एग्जाम की परीक्षाओं के दौरान पूछे जाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे सवाल लेकर आए हैं, जिनके बारे में शायद आपने पहले कभी ना सुना हो. आपसे अनुरोध है कि आप नीचे दिए गए सवालों को अच्छे से पढ़कर उसका जवाब दें. हालांकि, हमने सभी सवालों के जवाब नीचे दिए हुए हैं, आप उन्हें कहीं नोट करके रख सकते हैं.

