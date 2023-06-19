वविलाला रेड्डी ने दिन-रात पढ़ाई के साथ किया JEE Advanced 2023 में टॉप, सिर्फ खाने और नहाने के लिए लेते थे ब्रेक
वविलाला रेड्डी ने दिन-रात पढ़ाई के साथ किया JEE Advanced 2023 में टॉप, सिर्फ खाने और नहाने के लिए लेते थे ब्रेक

JEE Advanced Topper 2023: वविलाला रेड्डी कहते हैं कि वे रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे से रात 11 बजे तक केवल नहाने, खाने और नाश्ता करने के लिए जरूरी ब्रेक लेते थे. अन्यथा, वह पूरी तरह से अपनी तैयारियों में लगे रहते थे.

Jun 19, 2023

वविलाला रेड्डी ने दिन-रात पढ़ाई के साथ किया JEE Advanced 2023 में टॉप, सिर्फ खाने और नहाने के लिए लेते थे ब्रेक

JEE Advanced Topper 2023: आईआईटी गुवाहटी द्वारा जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 की परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी कर दिया गया है. जारी किए गए परिणाम के मुताबिक, 17 वर्षीय वविलाला चिदविलास रेड्डी ने जेईई एडवांस में 360 में से 341 अंक प्राप्त करते हुए टॉप किया है. वविलाला ने पिछले चार सालों में एक अटूट फोकस के साथ इस परीक्षा की तैयारी की थी. उन्होंने रोजाना सुबह 6 बजे से रात 11 बजे तक खुद को इस परीक्षा की पढ़ाई के लिए के लिए समर्पित कर दिया था. उन्होंने छोटी-मोटी स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं को भी अपने सामने नहीं आने दिया. मीडिया रिपोर्टेस के मुताबिक, रेड्डी ने कहा, हालांकि मुझे टॉप 5 में शामिल होने का अनुमान था, लेकिन मुझे ऑल इंडिया टॉपर बनने की काफी खुशी है.

