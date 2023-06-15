Adipurush: टिकट खरीदने से पहले जान लें यह जरूरी बात, वर्ना हॉल में खा जाएंगे झटका
Adipurush: टिकट खरीदने से पहले जान लें यह जरूरी बात, वर्ना हॉल में खा जाएंगे झटका

Adipurush Release: हर फिल्म मेकर अपनी फिल्म में कुछ ऐसे प्रयोग करना चाहता है, जो दर्शकों को बांध सकें. आदिपुरुष के मेकर्स ने भी यह कोशिश की है. फिल्म तीन घंटे से ज्यादा लंबी है. खास बात यह है कि इसे इस तरह प्री-इंटरवेल और पोस्ट-इंटरवेल बांटा गया है कि दर्शकों को पूरा मजा आए. क्या है प्लान, जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

Adipurush: टिकट खरीदने से पहले जान लें यह जरूरी बात, वर्ना हॉल में खा जाएंगे झटका

Adipurush Opening Day: आदिपुरुष से जुड़ी एक रोचक जानकारी सामने आई है. ऐसा आम तौर पर फिल्मों में कम ही देखने मिलता है. खबरों की मानें तो आदिपुरुष का पहला भाग लंबा होगा और इंटरवेल के बाद का दूसरा छोटा रहेगा. आम तौर पर दर्शक जब फिल्म देखने हॉल में जाते हैं, तो इंटरवेल से पहले और बाद की फिल्म की लंबाई करीब-करीब बराबर होती है. कुछेक मिनटों का फर्क होता है. मगर आदिपुरुष में ऐसा नहीं होगा. फिल्म के रनटाइम को दो भागों में विभाजित किया गया है. पहला भाग लगभग 1 घंटे 42 मिनट का है. जबकि इंटरवेल के बाद फिल्म 1 घंटे 19 मिनट की है. यानी दर्शक को साफ महसूस होगा कि पहला हिस्सा लंबा खिंचा और दूसरा हिस्सा जल्दी खत्म हो गया.

