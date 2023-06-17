Adipurush Online Leak: आदिपुरुष को लगा तगड़ा झटका, तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी हो गई इंटरनेट पर लीक
Adipurush Movie Controversy: बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के लिए पायरेसी बड़ी समस्या है. फिल्म रिलीज होने के कुछ ही घंटों के भीतर ऑन लाइन लीक हो जाती है. देश की सबसे महंगी फिल्म बताई जा रही आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) भी इस हादसे का शिकार हो गई है...

 

Jun 17, 2023

Adipurush Controversy: प्रभास और कृति सैनन (Kriti Sanon) स्टारर फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Film Adipurush) शुक्रवार को रिलीज के तुरंत बाद पायरेसी का शिकार हो गई. हालांकि यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना है, लेकिन इससे यही पता चलता है कि तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद फिल्मों के ऑनलाइन लीक (Adipurush Piracy) होने की समस्या खत्म नहीं हो रही है. जबकि कई बार मेकर्स इसके खिलाफ कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटा चुके हैं. आदिपुरुष की रिलीज से पहले खबरें थीं कि फिल्म के निर्माताओं ने ऐसे तकनीकी उपाय किए हैं, जिससे पायरेट्स इसे कॉपी नहीं कर सकेंगे और इसे इंटरनेट पर अवैध रूप से लीक नहीं कर पाएंगे. मगर अब खबर है कि ऐसा नहीं हो सका है.

