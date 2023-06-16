Adipurush क्या तोड़ पाएगी ‘जय संतोषी मां’ फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग, भोग लगाने के लिए लेकर जाते थे प्रसाद
Adipurush क्या तोड़ पाएगी ‘जय संतोषी मां’ फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग, भोग लगाने के लिए लेकर जाते थे प्रसाद

Jai Santoshi Maa: 1975 में रिलीज हुई जय संतोषी मां को लेकर कौन जानता था कि ये ना सिर्फ उस साल की दूसरी सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म बनेगी बल्कि शोले और दीवार जैसी सुपरहिट फिल्मों को पछाड़ भी देगी.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: आदिपुरुष रिलीज हो चुकी हैं. प्रभास (Prabhas) प्रभू श्री राम बनकर तो कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) माता सीता बनकर स्क्रीन पर ही नहीं बल्कि लोगों के दिलों में भी बसते नजर आ रहे हैं. फिल्म को लेकर लोगों के बीच दीवानगी साफ नजर भी आ रही है लेकिन क्या ओम राउत के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) 1975 में रिलीज हुआ जय संतोषी मां (Jai Santoshi Maa) फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ पाएगी. हम इस फिल्म का जिक्र इसलिए कर रहे हैं क्योंकि 48 साल पहले रिलीज इस फिल्म ने उस साल मेन स्ट्रीम सिनेमा की फिल्मों को भी ऐसी टक्कर दी जिसका रिकॉर्ड आज तक नहीं टूटा है. 

