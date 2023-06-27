Adhura Teaser: इस बार और बढ़ा डर का खौफ, बच्चा और आधा जला चेहरा; रिलीज हुआ वेब सीरीज 'अधूरा 3' का टीजर
topStories1hindi1756364
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Adhura Teaser: इस बार और बढ़ा डर का खौफ, बच्चा और आधा जला चेहरा; रिलीज हुआ वेब सीरीज 'अधूरा 3' का टीजर

Rasika Dugal ने अपनी नई वेब सीरीज 'अधूरा' (Adhura) का टीजर रिलीज किया है. इस टीजर को देखकर इतना तो जरूर कहा जा सकता है कि इस बार डर का डोज बाकी दो सीजन से और भी ज्यादा होगा.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

Adhura Teaser: इस बार और बढ़ा डर का खौफ, बच्चा और आधा जला चेहरा; रिलीज हुआ वेब सीरीज 'अधूरा 3' का टीजर

Adhura Teaser: 'मिर्जापुर' में बीना त्रिपाठी का रोल निभाने वाली रसिका दुग्गल (Rasika Dugal) ने अपनी नई वेब सीरीज 'अधूरा' (Adhura) का टीजर रिलीज किया है. इस चंद मिनट के टीजर में एक बच्चा दिखाया गया है और उसके ऊपर एक जले हुए डरावने फेस की झलक नजर आती है. इस वेब सीरीज के तीसरे सीजन का टीजर रिलीज होते ही वायरल हो रहा है. जिसे देखकर इतना तो जरूर कहा जा सकता है कि इस बार डर का डोज बाकी दो सीजन से और भी ज्यादा होगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग