Alia Bhatt के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल किया अवॉर्ड शो में जाना, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!

Hindi News

Alia Bhatt Latest News: खबर है आलिया भट्ट अबू धाबी में हो रहे आईफा में हिस्सा लेने के लिए एयरपोर्ट पहुंची थीं लेकिन आखिर में उन्होंने वहां जाना कैंसल कर दिया और इस वक्त परिवार के पास ही रहना जरूरी समझा.  

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Alia Bhatt News: आलिया भट्ट से जुड़ी बड़ी अपडेट सामने आई है जिसके मुताबिक उन्होंने अबू धाबी में हो रहे आईफा (IIFA) इवेंट में जाना कैंसल कर दिया है क्योंकि उनके नाना नरेंद्र राजदान ((Narendra Razdan) की तबीयत काफी क्रिटिकल बताई जा रही है. कहा जा रहा है कि वो एयरपोर्ट से वापस लौट आईं क्योंकि इस वो सिचुएशन में परिवार खासकर अपनी मां सोनी राजदान से दूर नहीं जाना चाहती थीं. इस वक्त भट्ट परिवार काफी कठिन परिस्थितियों से गुजर रहा है. 

