Allu Arjun की फिल्म का बड़ा एक्शन सीन हुआ लीक, नदी किनारे कुछ ऐसे हो रही Pushpa 2 की शूटिंग; देखें Video
Pushpa 2 Action Scene: पुष्पा 2 के एक एक्शन सीक्वेंस का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर लीक हो गया है. वीडियो में कई सारे लाल चंदन से भरे ट्रक और उनके पीछे कैमरा जीप चलती दिखाई दे रही है. 

Jun 19, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Allu Arjun Movie Action Scene: अल्लू अर्जुन की अपकमिंग फिल्म पुष्पा 2 का सोशल मीडिया पर जबरदस्त बज देखने को मिल रहा है. पुष्पा 2 की पॉपुलैरिटी के बीच एक वीडियो हाल में सामने आया है, जिसमें कई सारे लाल चंदन से भरे ट्रक नदी किनारे दौड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं. ट्रकों के साथ जीप्स भी तेज रफ्तार में दिखाई दे रही हैं. साथ ही अन्य ओपन गाड़ी भी ट्रकों और जीप के पीछे चल रही है, जिसमें कुछ लोग कैमरा लिए नजर आ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसा दावा किया जा रहा है कि यह वीडियो अल्लू अर्जुन की फिल्म पुष्पा 2 का एक्शन सीक्वेंस है. 

