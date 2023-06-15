Ameesha Patel: पाकिस्तान का दामाद पसंद आया क्या? तारा की सकीना ने पूछा पैपराजी से सवाल
Ameesha Patel Video: गदर 2 का टीजर रिलीज हो चुका है जिसे काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. वहीं तारा की सकीना यानि अमीषा पटेल ने इसे लेकर मजेदार सवाल भी पूछ डाला है.

Jun 15, 2023

Ameesha Patel on Gadar 2: गदर 2 का टीजर रिलीज कर दिया गया है और इसके बाद अब फैंस को इंतजार है तो इसके ट्रेलर का. लेकिन इस बीच गदर की सकीना को पैपराजी ने बड़े ही स्टाइलिश अंदाज में स्पॉट किया. बुधवार को अमीषा पटेल पिंक कलर के कैजुअल आउटफिट में स्पॉट हुईं जहां उन्होंने पैपराजी को पोज तो दिए ही साथ ही गदर 2 (Gadar 2) को लेकर ढेर सारी बाते भी कीं 

