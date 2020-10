दिल्ली में Baba Ka Dhaba पहुंचे अपारशक्ति खुराना, कुछ इस तरह की खाने की तारीफ

Meet Mukul and Tushant! Two young boys who come at 6 AM sharp, everyday at #BabaKaDhaba to help Baba and his wife. I am moved by their selflessness and relentless support for #BabaKaDhabha. Also, we all have many similar Baba Ka Dhabhas around us. Maybe we can learn from Mukul and Tushant and add some joy in the lives of people who need it the most?

