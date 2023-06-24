Arshad Warsi Film: यही हाल रहा तो नहीं आएगी तीसरी मुन्नाभाई, वजह भी अरशद वारसी ने बताई
topStories1hindi1752538
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Arshad Warsi Film: यही हाल रहा तो नहीं आएगी तीसरी मुन्नाभाई, वजह भी अरशद वारसी ने बताई

Munna Bhai 3: मुन्ना भाई को हिंदी सिनेमा के पर्दे पर आए 2023 में बीस साल पूरे हो जाएंगे. निर्देशक राजकुमार हिरानी शाहरुख खान के साथ फिल्म बनान में व्यस्त हैं और 17 साल से लोग मुन्ना भाई सीरीज की तीसरी फिल्म का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. परंतु इस बात के चांस कम हैं कि मुन्ना भाई की कोई कहानी आगे आए.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Trending Photos

Arshad Warsi Film: यही हाल रहा तो नहीं आएगी तीसरी मुन्नाभाई, वजह भी अरशद वारसी ने बताई

Arshad Warsi Movies: जो लोग संजय दत्त (Sanjay Dutt) और अरशद वारसी (Arshad Warsi) स्टारर मुन्नाभाई सीरीज फिल्मों के फैन हैं, उनके लिए यह खबर. फैन्स को यह जानकर दुख होगा कि अब ज्यादा संभावना इसी बात की है कि मुन्ना भाई सीरीज (Munna Bhai Films) की तीसरी फिल्म कभी न बने. मीडिया में आई खबरों की मानें तो यह बात मुन्ना भाई में सर्किट का रोल निभाने वाले अरशद वारसी ने खुद बताई है. यूं तो अरशद हाल के वर्षों में बहुत तरह की भूमिकाएं निभाई हैं, लेकिन उनके प्रशंसक बेसब्री से मुन्नाभाई 3 (Munna Bhai 3) की घोषणा का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. लेकिन बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म का भविष्य लंबे समय से अनिश्चित बना हुआ है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
ITR
पहली बार भर रहे हैं ITR तो इसका रखना होगा ध्यान, गड़बड़ हुई तो पछताना पड़ेगा
Nia Sharma
समंदर की रेत पर पिघला रहीं हुस्न का सोना, निया ने पार इस बार पार कर दी सारी हदें
Laptop
Laptop पर लगातार काम करने से थक गई आपकी उंगलियां, इस तरह उन्हें दिलाएं आराम
BJP
बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का विपक्ष के महाजुटान पर हमला, कहा- 'कहां से चले थे कहां पहुंच गए'?