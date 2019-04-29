कैंसर पर ताहिरा कश्यप ने शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोलीं- '7 साल के बेटे ने दिया हौसला'

WARNING!! Before you swipe left, some pictures might not go down too well with your palette. But I am hoping there is a change in the perception of that one perfect flavour that we have always had. The last couple of months have been an extreme case of metamorphosis for me. And I am not categorising it whether it was from a caterpillar to a butterfly phase or vice versa. I could be the larva or the pupa or any other intermediate stage as each phase is unique and special. But there is a deep sense of acceptance when it comes to the life cycle of this creature. Taking a ‘leaf’ from this caterpillars life, I feel I have undergone a tremendous change mentally and physically too. From my obsession with long hair, associating beauty with rapunzel tresses, and hiding most of the time behind my hair (as I felt secure , lest my crooked nose, or freckles or pimples or simply not so chiseled face isn’t exposed) to losing my hair, wearing extensions and a cap, going bald to now a short crop. I am enjoying every phase because somehow with hair I lost my insecurity, my stupid notion of beauty and my complexes. I don’t know whether I’ll keep long hair or not, in either case I am not going to hide my face. I don’t claim to have refined beauty, but I have changed my own mindset and my biggest victory is changing the mindset and perception of my 7 year-old-son, the next generation. From running to get a cap and placing it on my head when I was losing my hair and had a bald patch to proudly introducing me to his friends when I was bald or now with short hair, I feel I am a part of a change. This post is dedicated to women of all shapes and sizes and to all those posts I get when they fret losing their hair during or after chemotherapy. You are beautiful now and always #acceptance #selflove #longhair #baldhead #shorthair #kifarakpaindahai #breastcancerawarenss #changingkarmaintomission

