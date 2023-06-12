बंगाली रीति-रिवाज से बिपाशा बसु ने की देवी की मुखेभात सेरेमनी, प्यार लुटाते दिखे करण सिंह ग्रोवर; VIDEO
topStories1hindi1734063
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

बंगाली रीति-रिवाज से बिपाशा बसु ने की देवी की मुखेभात सेरेमनी, प्यार लुटाते दिखे करण सिंह ग्रोवर; VIDEO

Bipasha Basu ने सोशल मीडिया पर देवी का वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में बिपाशा और करण की बेटी देवी मुखेभात सेरेमनी करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. बिपाशा ने बेटी का वीडियो जैसे ही शेयर किया तो लोग उस पर हॉर्ट वाले आइकन शेयर करने लगे.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

बंगाली रीति-रिवाज से बिपाशा बसु ने की देवी की मुखेभात सेरेमनी, प्यार लुटाते दिखे करण सिंह ग्रोवर; VIDEO

Bipasha Basu Daughter Devi: बिपाशा बसु (Bipasha Basu) और करण सिंह ग्रोवर (Karan Singh Grover) ने देवी की मुखेबात यानी कि राइस फीडिंग सेरेमनी का वीडियो शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में देवी रेड कलर की साड़ी पहनी हुई है और बेहद क्यूट लग रही हैं. बिपाशा वीडियो में पारंपरिक बंगाली रिवाज से बेटी की राइस फीडिंग सेरेमनी करती हुई दिखीं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा