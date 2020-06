Jagannath Rath Yatra पर भक्तिमय हुए बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज, Big B के साथ इन्होंने दी शुभकामनाएं

June 23 Jagannath Rath Yatra .. because of the vastness of the Festival the English word ‘juggernaut’ meaning huge powerful and overwhelming, was derived from it .. the origin of the word came from here JAGANNATH and the incredible temple in Puri Orissa

