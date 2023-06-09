मंदिर के बाहर डायरेक्टर ने किया Kriti Sanon को किस, पुरानी 'सीता' को आया गुस्सा, ऐसे निकाली भड़ास
मंदिर के बाहर डायरेक्टर ने किया Kriti Sanon को किस, पुरानी 'सीता' को आया गुस्सा, ऐसे निकाली भड़ास

Adipurush Kriti Sanon Kissing Controversy:दीपिका ने 80 के दशक में प्रसारित हुए रामायण सीरियल में सीता की भूमिका निभाई थी. उन्होंने भी इस घटना पर आपत्ति जताई और कृति सैनन पर सवाल उठाए हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

मंदिर के बाहर डायरेक्टर ने किया Kriti Sanon को किस, पुरानी 'सीता' को आया गुस्सा, ऐसे निकाली भड़ास

Adipurush Kissing Controversy: टीवी एक्ट्रेस दीपिका चिखलिया (Dipika Chiklia) ने उस विवाद पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है, जो फिल्म आदिपुरुष (Adipurush) से जुड़ा हुआ है. दरअसल, फिल्म के डायरेक्टर ओम राउत को तिरुपति मंदिर परिसर के बाहर कृति सैनन (Kriti Sanon) को गले लगाते और गाल पर किस करते हुए देखा गया था जिसपर कई लोगों और पुजारियों ने आपत्ति जताई है. दीपिका ने 80 के दशक में प्रसारित हुए रामायण सीरियल में सीता की भूमिका निभाई थी. उन्होंने भी इस घटना पर आपत्ति जताई और कृति सैनन पर सवाल उठाए हैं. 

