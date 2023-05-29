Duranga Web Series: इस साइको थ्रिलर वेब सीरीज को देखकर घूम जाएगा सिर, हर एक पल है ऐसे ट्विस्ट
Duranga Web Series: इस साइको थ्रिलर वेब सीरीज को देखकर घूम जाएगा सिर, हर एक पल है ऐसे ट्विस्ट

Duranga एक ऐसी साइको किलर वेब सीरीज है जो हर एक पल में आपके दिमाग की ऐसी एक्सरसाइज कराएगी कि आप फिल्म की कहानी की उधेड़ बुन में लग जाएंगे. इस वेब सीरीज को पास्ट और प्रजेंट से जिस तरह से मिक्स किया गया है वो आपके मन में कई सारे सवाल खड़े कर देगा. 

Duranga Web Series: इस साइको थ्रिलर वेब सीरीज को देखकर घूम जाएगा सिर, हर एक पल है ऐसे ट्विस्ट

Duranga Web Series: अगर आपने अब तक टीवी की 'मधुबाला' यानी कि दृष्टि धामी का पुलिस अफसर वाला रोल नहीं देखा तो आप एक बेहतरीन वेब सीरीज मिस कर गए हैं. ये एक ऐसी साइको किलर वेब सीरीज है जो हर एक पल में आपके दिमाग की ऐसी एक्सरसाइज कराएगी की कि आप फिल्म की कहानी की उधेड़ बुन में लग जाएंगे. इस वेब सीरीज को पास्ट और प्रजेंट से जिस तरह से मिक्स किया गया है वो आपके मन में कई सारे सवाल खड़े कर देगा. लेकिन जवाब ढूंढने आप चलेंगे तो काफी माथा-पच्ची के बाद भी आपके हाथ खाली ही नजर आएंगे. इस वेब सीरीज का नाम है 'दुरंगा' (Duranga).

